How Israel’s red heifer prophecy explains what's happening right now

A story from earlier this week has massively flown under the radar, and Glenn Beck believes it might explain a lot about the war in Israel.

On the 100th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a Hamas spokesman proclaimed that Israel’s aggression “reached its peak” with “the bringing of red cows” to the Holy Land.

This is a reference to the red heifer prophecy, which some Christians and Jews believe will usher in the building of the third Jewish Temple and the End Times.

“Red heifers are important for a purification process that needs to be done before the Temple Mount can be restored and the temple can be rebuilt on it,” Glenn Beck explains, noting that many people will not be aware of the meaning.

“If you’re not religious, it probably means nothing to you,” he continues. “However, Hamas has just pointed out that they are at least following the red heifer story close enough to use it as the stated reason to launch the surprise invasion.”

The Grand Mufti, who became the father of radical Islam in the 1920s, was the first to bring up discussions about Al Aqsa and the Third Temple.

“The Jewish people were immigrating and coming in the 1920s to Israel, and al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti, he was able to spread his anti-Semitism and the idea that the Jews were coming to destroy the Al Aqsa Mosque to rebuild the Third Temple,” Glenn explains.

If the Third Temple is not rebuilt, then that stops the prophecy of the return of the Messiah.

“How is that going to happen with the Al Aqsa Mosque on top? Don’t know. Well, he got everybody wound up so much, it peaked in 1929, and they went on a terror raid a lot like October 7th,” Glenn says.

“We should be watchful,” Glenn continues, warning that “we are told to look for these things.”

“I think the best thing that we can do is pray, the best thing we can do is prepare ourselves spiritually, temporally, physically, prepare for uncertain times,” he adds.

