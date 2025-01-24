How Trump’s executive orders are DISMANTLING wokeness

Donald Trump hasn’t been back in office for even a week, and he’s already making massive changes to Biden’s old "woke" America.

One of the biggest ideological changes the administration has already executed is ordering all federal employees in DEI offices to be placed on paid leave and to shut DEI down. This includes all outward-facing media, such as web pages and social media accounts focused on DEI programs.

Trump is also ending affirmative action for federal contractors and universities, signing an executive order that rescinds Lyndon Johnson’s Executive Order 11246, which established affirmative action and banned all federal contractors and publicly funded universities from practicing race-based discrimination.

In addition, the administration has asked all agency heads to ask employees if they know of any efforts to disguise DEI programs with coded or imprecise language and report their findings back. Any employee caught attempting to skirt this will face “adverse consequences.”

“They know what they’re going to try with DEI. They’re going to try to change the language. They’re going to try to hide it with imprecise things. They’re going to do all that,” Stu Burguiere comments on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Try as they might, Glenn Beck believes the Trump administration is ready for anything, telling Stu, “If anyone doesn’t think Donald Trump was prepared, look at just this week.”

“I was talking to somebody who was in on the planning yesterday, and they said that President Trump made a list of every campaign promise that he made. He told everybody, ‘Remember what I said, put it on a list.’ He made the list too, and he is really checking it twice,” he continues.

“He is determined to keep every campaign promise, so you want to know, left, what he’s going to do? Take him at his word,” he adds.

