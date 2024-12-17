Is Jill Biden’s Christmas ‘joy’ speech proof that she despises Kamala Harris?

Rumors have been swirling about the internal chaos in the Democrat Party. For example, one question people have been asking is whether the Bidens and Kamala Harris are at odds with one another. Some speculate that Jill Biden may have even voted against Kamala in the election.

Glenn Beck is one of these people. He’s seen enough evidence to draw his conclusions.

One of the first signs of the first lady’s revoked allegiance was on Election Day. Instead of donning her blue dress that has the word "vote" written all over it, or any other politically neutral color, Jill sported a red pantsuit at the voting booth.

Was this stylistic choice a cryptic political message?

“Maybe,” says Glenn. But it certainly wasn’t enough to convince him that Jill voted against her own party.

However, on December 4 at the White House reception hosted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the interaction (or lack thereof) between the Bidens and the Harrises is when Glenn started to formulate his theory.

“Biden never turns and even says hello, doesn’t look her way the entire time,” says Glenn. “That takes effort.”

But it’s what happened yesterday at the White House that made Glenn certain that “they despise her” and that “[Jill] voted against Kamala.”

In a Christmas speech, the first lady said the following:

“I hope that you all feel that sense of, you know, peace and light and that just for a moment when you leave here today that you feel, I don't know, a little ... a sense of joy because I think we all need like this ... you know we all need to feel joy now during this time of the season, just during this time. So anyway, OK, now I'll start.”

When the audience laughed at the use of the word “joy” — as that word was a central part of Kamala’s campaign — Jill laughed along and said, “You're all reading into that.”

Glenn thinks that Jill’s response to the laughter is proof that she despises Kamala Harris.

