Glenn Beck: JD Vance is the ‘best vice presidential candidate of my lifetime’

The one and only vice presidential debate was one for the books — and JD Vance was clearly in peak form.

“I think I just officially met the best vice presidential candidate of my lifetime,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” gushes to the BlazeTV panel. “I can’t think of a vice president that has impressed me in a debate more than him.”

“This guy is, I believe, ready to be president. He shows that Donald Trump is not planning on staying king forever, because Donald Trump didn’t pick a sycophant,” he continues. “He picked a successor.”

And since the Democrat Party went all out telling voters that Vance is a “weird” guy, voters were likely shocked to see that he isn’t the caricature they’ve been sold.

“I kept coming back to the idea of putting myself in the mold of an MSNBC viewer who has just heard this guy’s like humping couches and some weirdo,” Stu Burguiere says. “Imagine seeing that guy, like, that is totally not the impression you’d get at all. If you have an open mind at all, I don’t think there’s any way you can think Tim Walz won that debate.”

Sara Gonzales was also astounded at Vance’s incredible performance.

“It’s going to be very hard for them to continue with this rhetoric that he is some far-right-wing radical, that he is ‘Oh, Project 2025, he’s a part of it, him and Donald Trump are going to destroy the country.’ He was a very reasonable person,” she tells the panel, who are all in agreement.

“I thought that was the best apologetic for Donald Trump’s candidacy, record, policies, ideas, the American people have ever heard from anybody,” Steve Deace says. “If the former president is smart, that will be the last word, and he will not attempt to finish the job.”

“Let that be the last word the American people hear,” he adds.

