JD Vance SLAMS Kamala Harris, demands answers in Trump shooting investigation

The Democrats claim there’s a “bold vision” for America behind Kamala Harris’ run for the presidency, but Glenn Beck and vice presidential candidate JD Vance don’t think it’s a new, noteworthy, or good one.

“You have the entire Democratic campaign running on a kind of collective amnesia where they say that Kamala Harris will do this thing on day one, or Kamala Harris has a vision to accomplish that thing, and then you realize Kamala Harris has been the vice president for three and a half years,” Vance tells Glenn, adding, “she has affirmatively made all of these problems worse.”

Kamala has overseen the open border, though Democrats claim she’ll secure it. Kamala has overseen the explosive inflation that’s destroying the middle class, yet she claims she’s here to help the middle class.

“This is just not something that the American people buy,” Vance says.

“If you’re an American citizen, you’ve paid attention to this election, you’d be forgiven for having a headache from the ricocheting message of the Democratic Party. A month ago, it was, ‘The Biden economy was great, don’t believe your lying eyes, just vote for Joe Biden,’” he continues.

“Now it’s, ‘Yes the economy is terrible, but Kamala Harris, who’s been vice president for three and a half years, is going to come in and fix the whole thing.’”

Meanwhile, her opponent, former president Donald Trump, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, and the administration that she is very much a big part of has not done a thorough investigation — as there are still so many questions not answered.

“It’s been a month,” Glenn says to Vance. “Are you and president Trump satisfied with the investigation and the way it’s going and the information that we have and haven’t gotten?”

“No, certainly not,” Vance responds. “This is frankly on Congress, it’s on Chuck Schumer’s United States Senate, and it’s on the Biden administration to get to the bottom of what mistakes were made.”

“If I’m looking at this from the perspective of America’s citizens, I’d be demanding that Kamala Harris, who’s the vice president of the United States, actually gets to the bottom of this and empowers her government to do a real investigation,” Vance continues, adding, “That has just not happened yet.”

