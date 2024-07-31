Democrat propaganda machine UNDEFEATED as ‘JD Vance is WEIRD’ becomes new slogan

The Democrat’s propaganda machine remains undefeated.

Not a month ago, Democrats across America believed Joe Biden was the picture of health. They were able to ignore his gaffes, his falls, his frequent stares into space, and believed the senile old man was fit to run the country.

But overnight, that changed. Biden was suddenly recognized as “too old,” and Kamala Harris, who they’d once criticized, became their savior.

And as the 2024 election draws nearer, the leftist propaganda machine is churning out new phrases for voters to download into their malleable minds and keep them cheering for Kamala.

Right now that phrase is, “JD Vance is weird.”

The phrase has been repeated by everyone from Kamala Harris herself to the talking heads on CNN and is now making its rounds all over social media.

“This is unbelievable coordination,” Glenn Beck says, adding, “I mean, I stand in awe at the system the left has built to where they can get everyone to walk in lockstep overnight.”

“They are trying to soften themselves from the possibility of being a fascist dictator to just somebody like you, that looks at things and goes, ‘That is weird,’” he explains. “It’s awesome in its evilness to watch.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.