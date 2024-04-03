JK Rowling BOLDLY challenged Scotland's new Hate Crime Act: 'I look forward to being arrested'

Scotland is not a promising place to live if you value free speech.

The country just passed the Hate Crime and Public Order Act, which makes it a criminal offense to stir up hatred with threatening or abusive behavior on the basis of characteristics including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, and transgender identity.

One famous author took it upon herself to test the new act, daring the Scottish government to arrest her for violating its new laws against “hate speech.”

“The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women’s and girl’s single sex spaces, the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports, and the reality and immutability of biological sex,” J.K. Rowling tweeted on X.

She ended her tweet with a challenge.

“If what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment,” she wrote.

Her tweets have been declared as not criminal by the Scottish police, so she has promised to keep a lookout for other non-famous individuals being punished for the same expression of free speech.

Glenn Beck is impressed.

“What J.K. Rowling is experiencing is a window into what they’re trying to do here, but she’s not backing down,” Glenn says, before quoting a line from one of her "Harry Potter" novels that he believes should be applied here.

“Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one who rises against them and strikes back.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.