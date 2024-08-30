‘Tax them to death’: The REAL price of living in Kamala Harris’ America

Kamala Harris claims that if she were to become president, she’ll ensure prices go down and Americans can go back to living comfortable lives.

However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth — and Glenn Beck isn’t going to take the lies sitting down.

“All of the progressive madness has come from Kamala Harris, literally. She was the deciding vote on all of these massive projects, like the Inflation Reduction Act — which was not designed to decrease inflation. It was designed as the Green New Deal,” Glenn explains.

“Kamala Harris lied to you about the Inflation Reduction Act. They named it that because they knew you would go, ‘Oh well, we have to have that ‘cause inflation’s out of control,’” he continues.

While the economy is bad after the Biden-Harris administration’s three-and-a-half year reign thus far, Kamala would only make it worse.

The vice president wants to tax unrealized gains.

“Now, this is just the beginning,” Glenn says. “She has a $5 trillion tax idea and part of that, a big part of that, is unrealized gains. What is an unrealized gain? Let’s say your house goes up $100,000 in value in a year. Okay, you have to pay 25% of that in tax.”

“So, that’ll mean, on April 15 because your house went up in value, that means you’ll have to cough up $25,000 on April 15 in addition to what you already pay,” he explains. “Well, wait a minute, what if my house goes down, does the government pay me?”

The answer is a resounding “No.”

“That’s what you're facing. How do you make a population have nothing? You tax them to death,” Glenn says. “This will absolutely collapse the economy. She is the Hugo Chavez or the Maduro of the United States of America.”

