Kamala meets with a man in a dress while Putin and Kim Jong Un conspire?!

While Russia’s Vladimir Putin is getting friendly with all of America’s enemies and holding meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the White House is executing a much different strategy.

Vice President Kamala Harris invited the cast of Bravo’s “Queer Eye” to visit the White House to celebrate Pride Month.

“Queer Eye” is a show where gay celebrities give straight men makeovers.

Harris then posted videos of their visit, one featuring the caption: “The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years. Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous.”

One video featured a member of the cast standing behind the podium as if giving a press conference answering questions about his hair.

Glenn Beck can’t believe that these are the people in charge.

“Here he is standing behind the podium at the White House, and then he does a deal with the vice president where he knocks on her door and she opens it up in the West Wing and she’s like ‘Hello,’ and he’s like ‘Surprise’ and they come in, he’s wearing a dress and heels and everything else,” he says.

“Don’t lecture me about women,” he adds, shaking his head.

