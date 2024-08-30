Propaganda, lies, and abortions: Why the Harris-Walz agenda is worse than you think

The propaganda machine is churning faster than ever as the Harris-Walz campaign continues to spit out lie after lie to unsuspecting American citizens.

One recent — and especially egregious — ad claims that Harris “backed the toughest border control bill in decades” and will “hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking” as president.

“Fixing the border is tough, so is Kamala Harris,” the ad finished, to Glenn Beck’s horror.

“This is misinformation, gang. This is propaganda,” Glenn comments. “Why would Kamala Harris do this? She has been for the open borders, she’s for the mass immigration. She’s tough on criminals? Are you kidding me? She helped pay for people to get out of jail during BLM.”

Kamala also apparently no longer supports electric car mandates.

“She has backed these for a decade, she has been for open borders for a decade, and now she’s against them. Why? What changed in you?” Glenn asks, noting that meanwhile, Senate Democrats are now virtually certain to pass a Supreme Court reform.

The Democrats are planning a package, stopping the filibuster, and then passing a bill that includes permanent reproductive rights, permanently restored voting rights, getting rid of corrupting billionaire dark money, and Supreme Court reform.

“All in one bill, as soon as they’re re-elected,” Glenn comments, disturbed. “It doesn’t matter if Harris gets in or not. They’ll burn the freaking country down.”

To add insult to injury, many pro-life Americans are upset with former President Donald Trump for his more moderate stance on abortion. However, a Harris-Walz administration would make it all so much worse.

“Do you know what happens to the pro-life movement if she’s elected? Do you have any idea? It is over,” Glenn says. “Don’t talk to me about Donald Trump, talk to me about what the alternative is here.”

“By the way, they care so deeply about you. It was the Harris-Biden administration that actually stopped the imports of baby formula when we were having a baby formula shortage,” he continues.

“Even if Donald Trump says one thing, you know what Harris will do. She’s the first vice president or president to ever go to an abortion clinic. She loves death. If Christians do not stand up now, you will repeat the past,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.