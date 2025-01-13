Los Angeles mayor’s ties to Castro’s communist Cuba EXPOSED: 'A confirmed Marxist Leninist'

The Los Angeles wildfires that have already razed 40,000 acres of the city, killed at least 24 people, and destroyed entire communities are still mostly uncontained. With the winds picking back up and the city’s limited water supply, the end seems nowhere in sight.

While Glenn Beck is not one to politicize a tragedy, he values the truth too much to let slide the egregious failures on the part of California authorities — from the city’s DEI-obsessed fire chief to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s refusal to sign a water bill.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) is no exception. If anything, her list of failures is the longest. Not only did Bass, warned about the coming windstorms, choose to continue with her trip to Africa to celebrate the inauguration of Ghana’s president, leaving the city to burn in her absence, but she also slashed the L.A. Fire Department’s budget by millions of dollars.

“She gave the firefighting money to homeless NGOs [non-government organizations] who are fighting for the rights of illegal immigrants,” says Glenn, adding that, of course, “they're packaging that as she gave money to fight homelessness.”

But the truth is L.A. has already “poured billions of dollars into solving this problem,” and the result has always been “tent cities, open-air drug markets, streets lined with garbage and human waste, [and] chaos,” he adds.

L.A. residents, Californians, and even Hollywood elites are ripping Mayor Bass for these failures, but should they really be surprised? A peek into her dark, radical history suggests that nobody should be surprised in the least.

“[Bass’] history is tied to radicalism, Marxism, and a dangerous ideology that bled from the fringes into the mainstream,” says Glenn.

In the 1970s, Bass traveled to Cuba “many, many times.” She was “a devoted participant in what's called the Venceremos Brigade … a Marxist training program directly tied to Fidel Castro's regime,” he explains. “You join because you're a confirmed Marxist Leninist.”

According to one Los Angeles police investigator, Venceremos Brigade members are “trained in guerilla warfare, sabotage, and bomb-making. … These are not idealists; they’re insurgents in training.”

Bass “wasn’t just a participant,” either, says Glenn. “She was a leader” who “praised Fidel Castro, the dictator of Cuba, who was imprisoning dissenters [and] left a legacy of poverty and fear.”

On November 7, 1983, a domestic terrorist group called the May 19th Communist Organization bombed the U.S. Capitol building. The group “had direct ties to Cuba and the [Venceremos] Brigade,” in which Bass was “a leader.”

“I'm not saying Karen Bass planted the bomb or anything, but let's be clear — she was part of exactly the same radical network,” says Glenn. “She called Fidel Castro charismatic; she praised the dictator who was brutalizing his people; she aligned herself with a movement that believed in revolutionary violence, including the bombing of the Capitol.”

“The ideology that fueled that bombing is alive and well and sitting in the mayor's office in Los Angeles” because Bass “hasn’t reformed,” Glenn adds, explaining that her radicalization wasn’t just a phase of her youth.

In 2016, she “called [Castro’s] death a great loss to the people of Cuba,” and even though she “was considered a front-runner for the vice presidency under Joe Biden,” her record was” too “toxic” and “troubling” for even the Democrats.

“When your Marxist roots are too bad, too heavy for the Democrats, the progressives in Washington today, that says something,” says Glenn.

Today, “Karen bass is just using new words — she's fighting for justice, for equity; she's fighting for the people, but what has her leadership actually brought? Homeless encampments … fires burning out of control, [a] fire department stretched to its limits, millions are funneled to political pet projects, and all the while, the city is spiraling deeper and deeper into chaos.”

