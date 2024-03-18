Mainstream media claims Trump called for a 'bloodbath' if he isn't elected, but FACTS get in the way

The mainstream media is no stranger to taking statements out of context — and former President Donald Trump is one of its favorite targets.

At a recent rally in Dayton, Ohio, Trump used the word “bloodbath” while discussing the economy and what would happen to the auto industry specifically if he weren’t elected, and the cherry-picking media is having a field day.

“China now is building a couple of massive plants where they're going to build the cars in Mexico and think they're going to sell those cars into the United States with no tax at the border. ... We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for this country," Trump said.

Take a wild guess which of those lines the media jumped on.

Shortly after Trump's speech, the Biden campaign issued a statement claiming that Trump was pushing political violence and wants another January 6. Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media, including MSNBC, Politico, the Guardian, Vanity Fair, CNN, the New York Times, and "The View," among others, quickly followed suit, making claim after claim that Trump was calling for a "bloodbath" — a January 6 2.0 — if he isn't elected.

“So, China’s building cars, and then he says he’s going to put a tariff on if he’s elected," and suddenly "if he's not elected, then somehow or another there will be political violence everywhere, and his people will do a January 6 on the whole country," says Glenn, pointing out the obvious yellow journalism.

"What does the political violence have to do with China and the sales of cars?” he asks.

