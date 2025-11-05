‘Medals and lessons’: Glenn Beck remembers Dick Cheney

On November 3, Dick Cheney, former U.S. vice president under George W. Bush, passed away at the age of 84 from complications of pneumonia, compounded by longstanding cardiac and vascular disease.

He is a man who leaves behind a most “complicated legacy,” says Glenn Beck.

In 1989 as the secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush, Cheney brought the mentality that “a nation that can't defend itself isn't going to remain free” to the military. He modernized, refined, and finalized former President Ronald Reagan's defense revival, leading to a swift and surgical Gulf War victory, all while masterfully navigating post-Cold War budget cuts.

“For the first time in decades, Americans felt pride without apology when it came to our military,” says Glenn.

In 2001, Republican candidate George W. Bush chose Cheney as his running mate — a decision Glenn says secured his presidency, as Americans trusted that Cheney’s military experience and success would balance Bush’s inexperience in national security. On September 11, 2001, when the Twin Towers collapsed while the president was occupied at an event in Florida, Cheney stepped up as the acting president.

“He was steady, emotionless, and firm. He didn't tremble. He didn't panic,” says Glenn, “and in those first few hours, America needed that.”

But then Cheney — a key architect of the Iraq War that ensued after 9/11 — started down a dark path. “[The war] just stretched on and on and on, and the mission became blurry. Freedom became a slogan instead of a strategy, and freedom started to take a different meaning here in America,” says Glenn.

Cheney was a pivotal force in the rapid passing of the Patriot Act — a set of policies that expanded federal surveillance, detention, and intelligence-gathering powers — as well as the formation of the Department of Homeland Security and the expansion of FISA surveillance powers.

“None of those things had anything to do with freedom,” says Glenn.

Then when the anthrax attacks started, it was Cheney who insisted the U.S. expand its defensive bioweapons research programs, culminating in Project BioShield, which allocated $5.6 billion to accelerating research, development, and procurement of countermeasures against biological threats.

“So it was Dick Cheney that urged men like Dr. Anthony Fauci to push research further, faster into what we now call gain of function,” says Glenn.

Looking back at the mixed bag of Cheney’s accomplishments, Glenn says his life “offers both a chance to give medals and lessons.”

He teaches us both “the virtue of strength and the peril of excess.”

“He was the iron for many years in America's spine after decades of doubt. But he was also a reminder that iron rusts if it is left unexamined,” says Glenn.

“Dick Cheney was a conservative for a man of his time, but he lost one of the main principles, and that is: Conservatives believe in the rule of law and the Constitution. He's a patriot, yes, but he's also a warning to us. He helped America find its courage, but he also taught us how easily courage can drift into control.”

