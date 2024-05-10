Top university medical students learn that 'gender is a social construct' and how to 'end racism'

If there’s a kind of professional you had to trust with your life, most people’s first choice would likely be a medical doctor.

However, up-and-coming doctors are no longer being taught about medicine — but rather being indoctrinated with left-wing propaganda.

The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences is no exception. Some of its courses include “How to talk about race, power, and privilege in classroom and clinical settings” and “Beyond the binary: Navigating pregnancy and affirming care for people with diverse gender identities.”

Another course titled, “Confronting U.S. History: We must end racism to end health disparities” features a webinar session with Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created the 1619 project.

“If all our doctors hate America, it will make the patients healthier, right?” Glenn Beck asks, disturbed.

But George Washington University isn’t the only one propagandizing its students. At the Indiana University School of Medicine, first-year students in basic anatomy classes are taught that “gender is a social construct” and that “sex and gender fall along a continuum, rather than being binary constructs.”

One doctor recently wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “I assume most people don’t know how politicized their selection and training of their future physicians has become,” before explaining that as his son began his journey to medical school, nearly all of the schools “requested multiple essays providing a detailed explanation of the applicant’s dedication to DEI and participating in DEI-related activism.”

“You don’t want the best and brightest students becoming heart surgeons; you need somebody who understands equity, that demands equity first and foremost,” Glenn jokes.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.