Mike Lee confirms despite Trump’s pardon, many J6 prisoners remain in jail

Well before Donald Trump’s long-awaited inauguration, he told us of his plans to pardon nonviolent January 6 prisoners who were victims of a weaponized justice department.

Yesterday, he kept that promise and pardoned 1,500 people.

However, it looks as if only two of those individuals have actually been released from D.C. prisons.

Glenn Beck spoke with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) about this apparent resistance to Trump’s orders.

According to Sen. Lee, it’s true.

Glenn reads a recent tweet from Lee:

“Tell me what this means,” he says.

“What this means is that Congress needs to do its job. We’ve had a problem for a long time with Congress delegating its lawmaking power to unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats,” says Sen. Lee. “We’re supposed to be the lawmaker for the District of Columbia. ... We’ve been delegating that power to the D.C. government for about a half century. The results have been disastrous.”

“Last night, from what we can tell, after Trump issued pardons for a number of prisoners involved with January 6, there were only two released last night,” he tells Glenn, adding that the D.C. jail officials actually “announced that they wouldn’t be releasing any more.”

Such an act of defiance is unacceptable, says Sen. Lee.

“They have names, and they have pardons. They can identify those prisoners who have been pardoned,” he condemns.

Joe Hanneman, who has covered the struggles of January 6 defendants at length for Blaze News, claimed that the D.C. jail too "often operates like a banana republic lockup" and called for "an executive branch investigation of the tortures that went on under those roofs over the past four years."

Trump was clear — these prisoners were to be “released immediately,” so why haven’t they been?

Sen. Lee says they’re working on figuring out what exactly is causing the delay, but one thing is abundantly clear: “It’s yet another reason to revisit D.C.’s Home Rule.”

Sen. Lee aims to have it repealed entirely.

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker, whose January 6 indictment remains pending, believes that in addition to the repeal of the rule, Congress should investigate "the glaring overreach of the government" in January 6 cases.

"Those who organized and weaponized that Stalinesque four-year legal initiative must be named and held to account," Baker said in a statement.

"'Justice' was never their intention," he continued, especially since leftist rioters who committed "far more egregious crimes" received comparatively "light-handed treatment."

"The Republican-led House has already evaded this responsibility for two years. It's now time for them to use current momentum to make sure this never happens again."

To hear Glenn's response and more of the conversation with Sen. Lee, watch the clip above.

