Glenn interviews Rand Paul over DOGE plans, then Vivek chimes in on X: 'Strong commentary'

In a recent interview with Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Glenn Beck expressed the excitement he has for the DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy that will hopefully slash rampant government spending.

“How serious do you think this DOGE thing is?” Glenn asked Senator Paul.

“The problem is not just Democrats in Washington. It’s big government Republicans,” he said, praising “Elon and Vivek [for] bringing attention to this.”

“For 10 years, I’ve been collecting and arguing that we should get rid of waste. We sent [Musk and Ramaswamy] 2,000 pages worth of waste that could be addressed immediately,” he told Glenn.

“Some can be done through executive action. I think you can let people go; you can fire people. ... You could also change the contracting,” he added, pointing to how Musk utilizes “competitive bidding” at SpaceX.

“On spending reductions, there’s a special procedure where we send a billion dollars to the administration to build a ship, and they build it for $800 million. They can send the $200 million back to us through a special procedure called recission, and it gets an immediate vote, a privilege vote, and it’s a simple majority,” Rand analogized, noting that this failed during the Trump administration because “Republicans voted with the Democrats to keep the spending.”

This time around, “we’ve got to see if we can get the majority of Republicans to vote for spending cuts.”

“If they all do, then we can cut significant spending,” he said.

Later, Ramaswamy reposted the interview with the comment, “Budget rescissions are underutilized to tackle government spending. Strong commentary from @RandPaul.”

