Someone in the United States is buying MASSIVE amounts of gold. What’s going on?

“There's something going on with gold, and nobody really knows what it is,” says Glenn Beck, pointing to the following “must-read” tweet thread from Matt Smith:

“Somebody here in the United States is buying a crapload of gold. We think (I hope) it’s the Treasury or the Central Bank,” he says.

Whoever is behind the purchases — “somebody with very deep pockets” — isn’t just collecting gold notes, either.

Whoever this mysterious somebody is, they’re “taking huge physical deliveries, and it's causing shortages in London,” says Glenn.

What on Earth is going on?

Glenn dives into two potential outcomes.

Outcome #1: Trump returns the US dollar to the gold standard

It’s possible that “they're preparing for a full-on gold audit,” says Glenn, noting thaton the government's balance sheet, its gold assets are “valued at $45 an ounce.”

However, the true value of gold as of now is actually “$2900 an ounce.”

“So they're talking now about boosting the price of gold, at least market to market, but maybe even making it $5,000 an ounce. If that happens, the balance sheet starts to fall into line and our debt to GDP is not as bad as it really is right now,” Glenn explains.

“We're coming to a place where we’re not going to be able to finance the debt,” he says. This effort to “reshore up our balance sheet and make ourselves healthier” is “because we're at the end of the dollar. We're at the end of this financial system.”

“So this is an endgame. It’s why tariffs are being brought in,” which will “cause inflation to rise,” Glenn says.

“If [tariffs] are not done exactly right,” the average person will be “punished with higher prices.” However, Donald Trump “is betting that wages will also rise because he's forcing people to keep their profits here and make jobs here.”

“If everything goes right, what the trade on gold is showing us is that we may be going towards a gold-backed financial system or a gold-backed currency of some sort,” says Glenn, adding that “the FED could even be shut down.”

He then explains that “the dollar could be, by design, being collapsed.”

“That's exactly what the Biden administration was doing ... but they didn't have a plan to replace it other than a digital dollar and global slavery. I'm not sure what the plan is here, but it seems much more American-centric — good for America and eventually good for the rest of the world,” says Glenn.

Outcome #2: Nobody owns anything

He then points back to Smith’s X thread — specifically to the part where he suggests that “they’re reshoring the gold that might have been leased out.”

“That’s rehypothecation” says Glenn, warning his listeners that they need to watch carefully for this word in the coming days.

Rehypothecation, he explains, is when “we've taken one asset and we've counted it on several different accounting books.”

If this happens, that means “no one owns anything,” says Glenn, calling it “a Ponzi scheme.”

To hear his advice for the everyday American, watch the clip above.

