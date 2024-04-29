The ONE way to STOP the left from ERASING America

Our memory is not only the key to who we are as individuals but to who we are as a society as well.

“Entities, which lose their memory — people, groups, churches, nations — lose not just the mere knowledge of their past of who they were or have been, but they also lose the knowledge of themselves, the knowledge of their purpose, of who they are, who they’re meant to be,” Glenn Beck explains, noting that this is a massive problem today, as “we are memory holing things.”

When the past is erased, “It leaves people open to manipulation” and to “being reprogrammed with lies by whatever bad actor wants to use them for their own purposes.”

This is the open intent of many on the left — which is made clear by movements like the 1619 project and Howard Zin.

“It’s the logic behind the many reimagining policies,” Glenn says, before playing a clip of Michelle Obama perfectly illustrating his point.

“We are going to have to make sacrifices, we are going to have to change our conversation. We’re going to have to change our traditions, our history. We’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation to provide the kind of future that we all want,” Obama told an audience.

“These stories that tell us why we’re here and what we’re here to do, we have new stories for you. Stories that will tell us we’re all born in sin, that we’re all irredeemably evil, that we should be torn down forever,” Glenn mocks.

The way we fight this is to make a true effort to remember where we came from.

“Memory requires a conscious effort, a choice, a ritual. It requires that a story be told over and over and over again,” Glenn says. “The first thing we have to do is know the truth and then stand up for the truth. Stand up to say, ‘No, you have no right to memory hole an event.’”



