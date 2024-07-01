What the Surgeon General’s Advisory for ‘firearm violence’ is REALLY about

Biden’s Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently issued a first-of-its-kind Surgeon General’s Advisory for “firearm violence.”

“Today, for the first time in the history of our office, I am issuing a surgeon general’s advisory on firearm violence,” Murthy said in a video statement. “It outlines the urgent threat firearm violence poses to the health and well-being of our country.”

“Unfortunately, the problem has continued to grow,” he continued. “The Surgeon General’s Advisory lays out the approach we can take to address firearm violence as the public health crisis that it is.”

According to Murthy, that approach “includes implementing community violence prevention programs and risk reduction strategies, improving access to mental health care for those exposed to or at risk for firearm violence and expanding research funding to inform and evaluate our prevention strategies.”

The Surgeon General has also claimed that racism is a public health emergency.

While Glenn Beck doesn’t believe these are actual public health emergencies, he knows why they’re doing it.

“When you have a public health emergency, you know, i.e. COVID, the government can claim all kinds of powers,” Glenn explains, adding, “They’re using this language very, very carefully.”

Not only are they attempting to gain power, but they’re ignoring what actually is causing the rise in “community violence.”

“Why has it gotten so dangerous to walk through our neighborhoods? There’s some other things that are going on that I would call a crisis, but he doesn’t want to talk about that. He wants to talk about the evil gun and those who want guns and it’s a ‘Public Health crisis,’” Glenn says.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.