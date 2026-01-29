The ‘Barabbas trap’ in Minnesota: Why anti-ICE mobs are BLIND to reality

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has come up with a newly coined term to describe what has the left in a death grip — the “Barabbas trap.”

Glenn modeled the term after the Jewish insurrectionist and notorious prisoner Barabbas, who was released after Pontius Pilate asked a crowd during Passover whether he should release the insurrectionist or Jesus Christ.

The crowd chose to release the one who offered the easy way out, revolution, rather than Christ’s way.

And he believes the left is currently falling hardest for the “Barabbas trap” in Minnesota.

“This is possibly the biggest fraud case in American history, OK? And there’s no way the Democrats in power didn’t know about it. But no one’s talking about that,” Glenn says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“No one’s talking about how you, the taxpayer, the people who are now saying ‘Barabbas,’ how you were ripped off, how maybe your children were hurt because your government, the state government and the local government, was giving money knowingly to people who were abusing the system,” he explains.

“And when the government comes in to arrest, they start shouting for revolution. And they’re shouting for it because of the leaders. The same leaders who likely allowed the fraud, know the people in the streets will look past their egregious sins if it means stopping Trump,” he continues.

While Glenn agrees that it's “sane” to have a healthy distrust of the federal government and demand “accountability and transparency” — he also notes that there’s a line where “distrust becomes devotion.”

“Where you stop evaluating the facts because you’re devoted, where your movement stops being about justice and becomes about being against something so completely that it doesn’t matter what you’re now defending,” Glenn says.

“When people are told these arrests are targeting truly dangerous criminals, the sober response isn’t blind faith in the government. I don’t have that,” he says, explaining that the sober response is asking for evidence.

“And if the claim is true, if people are being swept up, who are really violent, predatory, destructive, then the society is indeed standing at a knife’s edge, cliff’s edge ... not because enforcement can’t be abused. It can. Not because the state can’t lie. It can. But because a crowd can begin to treat evil as an acceptable ally as long as it wears the right costume: resistance,” Glenn says.

“I would like to coin a term here. This is the 'Barabbas trap,'” he adds.

