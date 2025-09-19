The left makes Jimmy Kimmel a bigger martyr than Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s memorial hasn’t even happened yet, and already the left has found its own martyr in Jimmy Kimmel. The late night “comedy” show, which had already seen its ratings fall to abysmal levels, was suspended after Kimmel’s hateful and inaccurate remark about Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, being a member of the “MAGA gang.” He also accused Republicans of politicizing the tragedy to "score political points."

“It says an awful lot about the left that they're so concerned about Jimmy Kimmel, and now Jimmy Kimmel is the victim in this Charlie Kirk thing,” says Glenn Beck, calling it “gross and offensive.”

But instead of apologizing for spreading a categorically false statement (Robinson’s own family has confirmed his radical leftism), Kimmel is apparently going to “double down” on his political commentary at a new job.

What we are experiencing is a “great sifting,” says Glenn. “You now know who the people are that celebrate death.”

The latest example, of course, is the ghouls cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but they’ve shown their true colors many times before. Whether it was Hamas’ brutal slaughtering of innocent people on October 7, the monsters behind “shout your abortion” and similar pro-choice campaigns, the countless people who heroized Luigi Mangione for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, or the cold-blooded fiends who lamented that Thomas Matthew Crooks’ bullet missed its mark, there’s no denying the stark line in the sand between them and us.

While this sorting is scary, Glenn says it’s ultimately a positive thing. “I'd like to know those who are so misguided, so misinformed, and so on the wrong track that they have made me an enemy. They're not my enemies. They're enemies of God and God's principles in freedom, and God will sort all that out. We just have to stand up for what we know is right and never ever give in,” he says.

As lies circulate — like the recent rumor that Charlie’s own people killed him — we need to be armed with the truth. “You just have to speak the truth relentlessly and with peace because they will certainly destroy themselves in their arrogance.”

