The TRUTH about the Ilhan Omar ‘attack’ the media won't tell you

When Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) survived what appeared to be a sort of acid attack, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck’s first thought was, “In her country, in some Muslim countries, in some Muslim communities, that happens to women and they spray battery acid on their face.”

He thought she should be deservedly freaked out.

“I thought, ‘Wow ... she must be concerned, because she knows in Muslim communities, some people do that,’” Glenn says. “But that’s not what this was.”

“This was some guy who looked like Fred Flintstone that took a syringe and filled it with, are you ready? This is horrible. Filled it with apple cider vinegar. Now I’m not sure if you’re aware of this ... I believe that can stain a nice sweater like that. It can leave a mark,” Glenn jokes.

“We should be clear,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere chimes in, “we do not have any evidence of this particular apple cider vinegar attack staining that sweatshirt or discoloring the stripes, but that is a possibility.”

“Now I agree, Glenn, like legitimately when I first saw that, we didn’t know what this liquid was. It could have been really dangerous. I’m not minimizing, like, that could have been scary for her. She is a divisive figure. It could have been something terrible,” he continues.

“And the person who did it looks completely insane and on something to me in the video. Like just looks completely crazy. A crazy person charges you, gets close to you, gets close to any public figure, there is the possibility that it turns into something really, really bad,” he adds.

However while what happened could have been much worse, Stu points out that because it isn’t, the story would usually disappear.

“When typically, we find out it wasn’t something bad, the story pretty much goes away. I could give you dozens of examples of conservatives ... getting hit in the face with a pie. A conservative being glitter-bombed, right?” he explains. “These things happen all the time. And when they are happening, there is real risk to that person.”

“When you have a person who hates you that much, to run up to you, and be that close to you, it could have gone in a very ugly direction. When we find out that it didn’t, it is a quick incident that goes away almost immediately with no additional coverage,” he continues.

“Not the case with Ilhan Omar. Ilhan Omar, the next day after this incident, was the top story at the New York Times all day long. All day,” he adds, pointing out that in one of the top New York Times articles on the event, they framed it as Trump’s fault for being “xenophobic” and “racist” toward Omar.

“I can’t take it. Because all I can think of is what they’re doing ... to every single member of ICE right now. I can’t. I can’t. My head will explode,” Glenn comments.

“100%. They are demonizing these people. They're calling them Nazis every single day on television,” Stu adds.

