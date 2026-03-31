THESE predictions Glenn Beck made 10 years ago are playing out in real time — but it’s all about to come to a screeching halt

Ten years ago on his radio show, Glenn Beck gave “three possibilities” of what America’s future would look like in a decade’s time.

Possibility #1: “Slow Decay” — “Corruption would become routine. Violence will become background noise. Currency ... buys less and less year after year until you just have to adjust your expectations downward. The border will blur. Drugs will flood in. Institutions will continue to weaken, but they won't break. They just stop working the way they once did.”

Possibility #2: “Control” — “A moment will come when the system decides dissent is a real threat, when the people who warned, protested, resisted are no longer just wrong but dangerous. And the label will change from opponent to enemy.”

Possibility #3: “Wake up” — “Citizens would wake up, that grassroots movements (imperfect but loud) ... would remind the country who it was supposed to be. And people will look back and say, ‘Wow, that was the moment that it really turned around."’

“I think a little bit of all of those things happened,” says Glenn.

The first predication, he says, was spot on — “Corruption is routine? Absolutely. Violence, a background noise? Absolutely. Currency hasn't died, just buys less year after year. We have to adjust our expectations downward. The border has absolutely blurred. The drugs are flooding in (still are). The institutions haven't broken but they weakened, and things aren't working the way they used to,” he says, confirming his old hypothesis.

The second prediction about mitigating chaos via control, he argues, also came true, specifically “during the Biden administration, where the system decided dissent was a real threat, and they started to silence people.”

The third and most hopeful possibility — a nationwide grassroots movement to restore order and morality — has also partially come to fruition.

“I think all three paths happened at the same time — bits and pieces. Here's what hasn't happened: We haven't decided which one,” says Glenn.

But we have to choose, he urges, because the next ten years won’t afford us the same wiggle room.

“In ten years from now, what does the world look like? Well, it's not going to be a combination of all three,” he says bluntly.

“We’re out of runway,” Glenn warns. “You have to choose: Do we slam on the brakes with this plane right now, or do we pull on the yoke and start to fly?”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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