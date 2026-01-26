THIS Democratic state just went FULL MARXIST with your paycheck

If you thought Virginia Democrats were “moderate” — especially Abigail Spanberger, the new governor — you might want to think again.

“They are only getting worse. And this should be remembered when it comes to the midterms. Let me just give you a few things that they are proposing. Taxes and economic policy is becoming full-fledged Marxist,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains, adding, “They are proposing new and expanded taxes.”

“What a surprise. They have introduced bills now that will expand the sales tax base to include services like landscaping, gym memberships, vehicle repairs, food delivery, home repairs, raising the revenue beyond the traditional goods, the progressive income tax brackets,” he continues.

But that’s not all.

“They are now proposing creating new tax brackets, higher tax brackets, meaning people with taxable income over a certain threshold, they’re saying $600,000, will pay higher rates than those with lower incomes,” Glenn explains.

“This one I really love,” he continues, reading, “Federal employee tax.”

“The federal employee will get a tax break versus everybody else. There are proposals now that will give special tax subtractions for retired federal employees and incentives for federal retirees. While you, who didn’t ever work for the government, you’ll see a broader tax increase,” he says.

They’re not only going after taxes — but guns as well.

“They’re also trying to have a mandatory waiting period on gun purchases. A ban on leaving your gun unattended in your vehicle ... also a state firearm purchaser licensing system. That sounds really good,” Glenn says.

“An 11% tax on ammunition and guns and civil liability for the gun industry participants for crimes committed using guns that they sold or built. Oh, OK, that’s really good,” he mocks.

“They’re trying to enact, you know, more DEI and ESG stuff. ... They want to expand racial bias and diversity training for professionals, nurses, real estate agents, and law enforcement. Now why does the real estate agent need diversity training?” he asks.

“Let me lay down the biggest warning I could possibly lay down, and I’m not going to dwell on it or spend time today on this. The scariest people in Nazi Germany did not wear the black uniforms. ... They were the nurses and doctors. Do not train them in any of this DEI, any of this bull crap,” he continues, adding, “It’s very dangerous.”

