NBC leaves out CRITICAL context in Trump interview

Unlike Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald Trump isn’t afraid to sit down for conversation with his opposition — and he gave his first sit-down interview since winning the 2024 election to NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

And of course, picking at Trump’s plan for the immigration crisis was at the top of interviewer Kristen Welker’s mind.

“You promised to end birthright citizenship on day one. Is that still your plan?” Welker asked, to which Trump promptly responded, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“The 14th Amendment though says that ‘All persons born in the United States are citizens.’ Can you get around the 14th Amendment with an executive action?” Welker asked again.

“We have to end it. We’re the only country that has it,” Trump said. “You know, if somebody sets a foot, just a foot. One foot. You don’t need two, on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America. Yes, we’re going to end that because it's ridiculous.”

Welker continued asking if Trump planned to do so through executive action, which he first offered that they would need to “go back to the people.” Finally, he replied again with “if we can.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” can’t help but point out the flaw in Welker’s use of the 14th Amendment. “It was written for slavery. It was written because all citizens could vote.”

“So the Southerners, the Democrats, said, ‘Well, they’re not citizens, they’re from Africa, so they can’t vote,’” he continues. “If you were born here, even if you were born a slave, that’s what that was about. That was not illegal immigration,” Glenn explains.

“We are the only one that has it. And the only reason we do have it is because of slavery. It was a way to make sure the Democrats didn’t just cut blacks out of the vote again. That’s what’s so crazy,” he adds.

Not only does Welker not seem to understand the history behind the 14th Amendment, Stu Burguiere points out that she doesn’t understand what the amendment itself says.

“‘All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States, and of the state wherein they reside,’” Burguiere reads from the 14th Amendment. “That phrase, ‘and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,’ means that illegal immigrants are not included.”

“To be subject of that jurisdiction means that you have to have a basis in the country. So it’s not like you just cross the border and, ‘Hey, I’m now a subject of this jurisdiction.’ You’re a visitor,” Burguiere continues.

“Or in this case, a criminal crossing the border. So you would not necessarily get those protections of that 14th Amendment,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.