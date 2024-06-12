Why Glenn Beck is on a US-funded Ukrainian ‘ENEMIES’ list

A Ukrainian publication has placed dozens of American politicians, activists, and media outlets on a list of those allegedly known to have shared Russian disinformation or otherwise made anti-Ukrainian statements.

Glenn Beck and Blaze Media made the list, which was published in an article titled, Rollercoaster: From Trumpists to Communists. The forces in the US impeding aid to Ukraine and how they do it.

There are 388 people and 76 publications on the list, and Glenn is shocked.

“Why is The Blaze, why am I on this list?” he asks. “Because I believe I’m telling you exactly what’s happening. We have a color revolution happening within our own government, within the NGOs and George Soros and all those people.”

The publication, Texty.org.ua, was founded by Anatoly Bondarenko — who was involved in the TechCamp, which is a public diplomacy program established by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

“The TechCamp is when they go into these countries where they’re going to do a color revolution, and they find all these tech-savvy people, and they show them how to build movements against their government. That’s what our State Department is doing,” Glenn explains.

“Would they like to clarify this, would anyone like to make a public statement on why we’re there, and you know, curious why the editor in chief and the cofounder was trained by the State Department?” Glenn asks. “It’s really interesting that this organization has ties to the State Department and USAID. Their founder was a part of the TechCamps.”

“It’s almost like we’ve been outed for saying bad things about the State Department and the U.S. government perpetrating color revolutions and saying this is how they do it and so then, they have a shell organization that they themselves have created to what? Prove me right?”









