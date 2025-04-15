UNCOVERED: Kamala had a 'spreadsheet' in case Biden didn't make it

On February 25, 2025, American political journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan A.P. Allen debuted their latest book: “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.”

This New York Times bestseller exposes the cognitive state of President Biden during his time in office like never before. Insider access and extensive interviews with key political figures allowed Parnes and Allen to uncover the unfiltered truth about Biden’s cognitive state during his presidency — the details the White House and media kept under tight control.

Now Parnes joins Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” to share a shocking revelation: Kamala Harris’ spreadsheet detailing her plans if Biden didn’t make it.

Not only does the book reveal that Biden’s allies were actually anticipating his death , but it also outlines what was in those postmortem plans.

“[Kamala Harris’] communications director would carry around this spreadsheet of Republican judges because he felt almost like she had to be validated in that moment and only a Republican judge could really swear her in,” says Parnes.

“He thought that there was no way that ... people would support her, and so we detail how he came into that role with the spreadsheet. He traveled with it; the DNC had plans in case something happened to the president,” she explains.

“I've never seen anything like this in American history. Have you?” Glenn asks.

“It’s pretty remarkable; it’s really unprecedented,” Parnes agrees.

"Was there no one that cared about the Constitution and cared about what could have happened with this guy in charge?” Glenn asks.

“No,” Parnes answers, noting that it’s only “when they leave office” that “the floodgates open.”

“Is anybody going to be held accountable for this?” Glenn asks.

To hear Parnes’ answer and find out more shocking revelations from the book, watch the clip above.

