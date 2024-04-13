What soaring gold prices & the latest CPI report mean for YOUR WALLET

Gold prices are — significantly so. In fact, they just reached an all-time high, but is this a good sign for the economy?

Unfortunately, no.

When Glenn Beck spoke to a certain gold expert, he said, “Do you realize how crazy the world has to be for gold to be at $3,000 an ounce?”

As of right now, “it's over $2,400,” which means we’re rapidly headed toward the threshold of crazy.

But that’s not where the bad news stops.

The March CPI report was also just released, and it revealed yet again that inflation rose faster than expected.

Of course, the Biden administration is continuing to lie and say that inflation is coming down.

For example, they say that “fuel is not in inflation right now,” says Glenn, but “look at the price of fuel.”

According to financial expert Carol Roth, “the data [from the White House] is trash.”

Not only are fewer people responding to the data collection surveys, likely skewing the results, but there’s also “manipulation of the data” — “the scope of which we have not seen in a long time,” says Roth.

For example, one recent report showed that “gasoline for the month was down 3.6%.” However, “if you didn’t seasonally adjust [the data], it would have been up 6.3%.”

“That’s a really big swing,” Roth tells Glenn.

“He's not addressing inflation. Biden is spending more,” adds Glenn, noting that the president is “again forgiving more debt [and] trying to get people into houses.”

Roth agrees, adding, “If you wanted to help the FED get inflation under control as the government, you should have been working with them; you should not have been running up deficits.”

“Every single thing this administration has done has been a barrier ... to you keeping your wealth and your purchasing power.”

To learn more about how gold prices and the latest CPI report impact individuals like you, watch the clip below.

