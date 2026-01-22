Why 'anti-ICE protesters' are useful, delusional idiots

Too many Americans are “dead at the hands of illegals that were put on the streets by these radical Marxists,” and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is warning that it needs to end.

“They don’t care about Laken Riley. They don’t care about Kayla Hamilton. They don’t care about Jocelyn Nungaray. They don’t care about Rachel Morin. They don’t care about Officer Mendoza, who was killed in Arizona by a drunk driver. I could keep going down the list, Glenn,” Roy tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

Of the names Roy listed, Officer Brandon Mendoza was the only one killed accidentally. He was hit by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant and died of his injuries. All the women and girls he listed were brutally murdered by illegal immigrants — some sexually assaulted as well.

“You know, they’re also really quite delusional. I mean, these are people who think that they are standing up against the Nazis, like they would have done against the Nazis rounding up Jews, except these people would never stand up for Jews if they were being rounded up,” Glenn agrees.

“It’s not just that they are believing this about ICE or missing what ICE is actually doing. They are being used. They’re such useful idiots. They’re being used by the people in power in Minnesota to make sure nobody’s talking about the rampant corruption in Minnesota,” he continues.

“A hundred percent,” Roy agrees. “And I think this is the story. … We need to have a special select committee or certainly a supercharged Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee to go follow the money, to go follow how those dollars are flowing.”

And Roy points out that it’s “obvious” that “taxpayer funds [are] going through NGOs or directly to people and through these fraudulent programs.”

“You’re funding fraud. You’re funding tyranny. You’re funding all of this stuff,” he adds.

