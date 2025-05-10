Why RFK Jr.’s former running mate opposes Casey Means for surgeon general

On May 7, 2025, the White House withdrew Janette Nesheiwat’s nomination for U.S. surgeon general without stating an official reason. Speculation suggests that conservative opposition, driven by her strong support for COVID-19 vaccines and her views on gender identity, played a significant role in the decision.

The same day, President Trump announced Dr. Casey Means as his new pick on Truth Social, praising her "impeccable 'MAHA' credentials" and her alignment with the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, however, isn’t thrilled with this pick.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” she told Glenn all about her major reservations.

“Casey Means is a founder of a company that does biometric harvesting. She's very close with many of the big data biometric harvesting companies in Silicon Valley,” says Nicole. “I know several of these people. You do not want them running in a government position that is responsible for everybody equally.”

Nicole explains that biometric harvesting is anything from “heart rate data” and “all of the data that is collected from your Fitbit or high glucose monitor” all the way to “DNA harvesting.”

“MAHA really came from medical freedom and medical sovereignty and the idea that we have to keep conflicts of interest out of the government,” says Nicole. “Our job is to continue to seek the best possible people for government that are truly putting the principles of this country first, the principles of American sovereignty first.”

Glenn references the following tweet Nicole posted on Wednesday, May 7:

https://x.com/NicoleShanahan/status/1920308773979353102

“Wow!” says Glenn. “When I talked to the twins during COVID, they seemed pretty clear on what was bad and what was good; they both seemed to be good on COVID and the vaccines.”

“They talk a great talk, let me tell you. I will say I was once a fan of the Meanses as well,” says Nicole, adding that her opinions began shifting after “[receiving] many comments from individuals in and around the transition team” looking at “new research” and listening to strong concern expressed by the MAHA base.

Nicole says she wants to see “truth, honesty, and dignity in our medical system once again.”

If Dr. Casey Means is confirmed as U.S. surgeon general, will she be able to see that through? Time will tell, but what Nicole knows for sure is that “there are better candidates.”

To hear more of the conversation, including why she believes RFK Jr. might be reporting to someone other than Trump, watch the clip above.

