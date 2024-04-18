You need how much to 'live comfortably' in each state?!

Inflation is still on the rise, and Americans across the country are struggling to stay afloat because of it.

However, there’s one thing all the states have in common where the money needed to “live comfortably” is through the roof: They’re all blue states.

“Living comfortably” is defined as the monthly income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget, which allocates 50% of your earnings for necessities like housing and utility cost, 30% for discretionary spending, and 20% for savings or investments.

“They’re saying this is the minimum, this is what it takes to, you know, live comfortably in America,” Glenn Beck says, noting that barely anyone is capable of living like this under the current circumstances.

The top five most expensive states are all blue states. It costs $116,000 annually to “live comfortably” in Massachusetts, $113,000 in Hawaii and California, $111,000 in New York, and $106,000 in Washington.

The median income for a single, full-time worker is around $60,000, while the national median for living comfortably is $89,000.

“So there’s a shortage there,” Glenn says.

While Americans are expected to live comfortably despite ever-rising prices and losing a huge chunk of their salary to taxes, the government continues to spend in a way that will ensure this all only gets worse.

“What is the 50/30/20 number for the United States right now?” Stu asks. “It’s insanity. And we’re getting to the point very soon where just the interest on the money we’ve already spent is going to be more than our entire defense budget.”

