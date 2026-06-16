Howard University professor’s wild take: Austin Metcalf’s dad is the real villain

In a delusional Substack post, a Howard University journalism professor blamed Austin Metcalf’s father for the teen athlete’s murder — conducting what she called her own “postmortem” on the horrific murder.

Dr. Stacey Patton criticized Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, and broke down his courtroom address to killer Karmelo Anthony.

“Yesterday evening, Jeff Metcalf, the father of Austin Metcalf, used his victim-impact statement to address Karmelo Anthony directly, after he was sentenced to 35 years after the court treated his act of survival as murder,” Patton wrote.

“He insisted this case was ‘never about race.’ He said, ‘We all bleed the same color.’ And he described his grief not as sadness, but as ‘rage’ – ‘pure unfiltered rage.’ And then he turned that rage on the black 19-year-old sitting before him,” she continued.

“‘You failed your parents, you failed yourself, and you failed society. You don’t belong in this community.’ He also reportedly told him, ‘You’re going to prison, and, ‘You can’t even look me in the eyes right now, but you can stab my f**king son in the heart.’ And right there, in his own words Jeff Metcalf told on himself,” she added.

“She decides that the best thing she can do with her time is attack the still-grieving father of a murdered child in the face of all this,” BlazeTV host John Doyle comments, disturbed.

“But what’s also telling here is that she does not actually care that Jeff Metcalf is deliberately and painstakingly trying to say specifically that the case is not about race ... Stacey Patton is absolutely making it about race,” he continues.

“But not only that, but that blacks are actually the real victims here in a case which again, is about the deliberate murder of a white man,” he adds.

Patton went on to criticize the way Metcalf taught his son “about the cultural socialization that helped his son meet his fate under that track meet tent in April 2025.”

“This is your method of attack, to attack fatherhood in white America,” Doyle comments.

“So yeah, she’s going to blame Jeff Metcalf here for the murder of his own son and literally just justify Karmelo Anthony’s killing of the son here,” he continues. “She’s going to go on and list a bunch of incidents which all of these people have memorized to just like throw out there, justify all their bad behavior.”

Patton went on to say, “Since this country loves to examine black parents when black children die, let us examine you. Since America loves to ask what black mothers and fathers failed to teach, let us ask what you failed to teach your son. Since dead black boys are never allowed to remain innocent, let us stop pretending dead white boys are beyond scrutiny. Let us refuse the sentimental immunity given to dead white boys and grieving white fathers.”

She adds, “Let’s go postmortem up in here.”

“This line in particular is like no different than the people who want to make AI edits of themselves pissing on his grave,” Doyle says, adding, “She is in essence doing the same thing.”

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.