Right-wing Ellisons snag Warner Bros. empire — a MASSIVE victory for American patriots, says John Doyle

In late February, the Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery was officially announced in a $110 billion deal after Paramount outbid Netflix.

BlazeTV host John Doyle celebrates the news as a massive win for American patriots.

Warner Bros. “owns everything from Harry Potter to HBO ... Batman, DC Comics, Cartoon Network, [and] CNN,” he says, cheering the fact that “right-wingers and key Trump allies Larry and David Ellison” will now be the top dogs at a historically left-wing company.

Television programming, Doyle explains, is “somewhat indicative of the state of the American consumer's mind — their soul, even.”

“It is far better in the hands of people who are expressly sympathetic to the patriot cause rather than being allowed to be acquired by people who are obviously subversive and hostile to it,” he notes.

While Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros is “one of Hollywood's most dramatic takeover battles in recent years,” the implications “[extend] beyond entertainment,” Doyle says.

“This is political in nature. ... The left recognizing this is in total shambles, which is awesome,” he quips.

Several prominent Democrat politicians and officials, most notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, have publicly decried the merger as a potential “antitrust violation,” citing risks of reduced competition, higher prices for consumers, job losses, and undue concentration of media power in light of the Ellisons' alliances.

“They would say absolutely nothing when Netflix was the main contender. They had no interest in invoking antitrust laws to break up monopolies. This is literally only because they recognize this to be a threat to their cultural hegemony,” Doyle declares.

“They are being threatened culturally, and they're trying to sell that in terms of higher prices ... [but] American families would be willing to pay more money for not having their kids just stumble across content that's about sexualizing them and grooming them.”

The left can frame the merger however it wants, but at the end of the day, “all this means is that media is going to stop being deliberately subverted,” says Doyle. “We're going to stop lying to people and trying to inundate them with just completely disordered propaganda.”

But will it also shape the culture in a conservative direction?

Doyle says yes, but not the way the left is framing it. If Paramount “just [tells] the truth,” he contends, culture will be “right-wing by nature of that.”

“We are winning. We gave up on our little stint in Hollywood. We gave up on trying to make freaking movies. Now we are just going to buy the people who make movies and tell them, ‘Hey, cut it out with the gay stuff,’ and then just like that, we have the American golden age,” he chuckles.

