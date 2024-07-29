Alex Jones REVEALS the secret to making shockingly accurate predictions

If you’ve ever delved into conspiracy theories concerning the past, future, and present, you’ve likely heard the phrase — or repeated it yourself: “Alex Jones was right.”

And that’s because Alex Jones has been right. Over and over again.

“You predicted COVID, exactly how the Deep State, the globalist Deep State, was going to use a virus that they engineered to unleash tyranny on us,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells Jones.

“You predicted,” she continues, “the fluoride turning frogs gay, and people made so much fun of you, and it turns out the studies actually show that’s true.”

“You also, on a more somber note, predicted 9/11, the 9/11 attacks, almost exactly how they happened. Airliners being hijacked into the World Trade Center,” she adds.

But how exactly does the famous conspiracy theorist get it right so often?

“I set out decades ago to learn who runs things,” Jones explains, noting that those people — the globalist elites — talk about their plans “like we’re children, or they’re speaking another language and we don’t hear it.”

“I’d love to say ‘Oh, I’m so incredibly smart.’ No, in the full report, I’m reading the Rockefeller Operation Lockstep plan,” he explains. “What stops the tyranny is people learning the documents, and it’s been the same basically on every major issue.”

Jones also correctly predicted when Biden was going to step down, but he claims it’s just “learning the rhythms of politics.”

“So a lot of us like sitting at the beach for hours,” he says. “You’re watching the waves come in, and your kids are building sand castles. You just kind of learn, like, ‘Oh, it seems every 20th wave is really big. And they get smaller, and they get bigger.'”

“So 95% of what I do is just their own admissions. You just have to actually believe what they’re saying. And then the rest of it is just picking up the rhythm,” he adds.

