Attorney's radical solution to rigged elections: ‘For the survival of our republic’

After ballots showed up overnight for Nithya Raman to secure her unlikely win over Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral election, the integrity of the California voting system is once again being questioned.

And senior counsel for the Article III Project, Will Chamberlain, has a solution.

“If I were investigating, I’d start with the prediction markets where ... pretty early on election day, well before there was any sort of public indication that the votes were going to start going Nithya Raman’s way so dramatically with late mail-ins, there was a big boost,” Chamberlain tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“She was getting way ahead in her prediction market odds even though she was still down massively in the count at the point. So I think that’s the first place you start,” he says.

Wheeler, disturbed by the results of the election, points out that conservatives have a “moral imperative” to fix this problem for the “survival of our republic.”

And Chamberlain has a solution — which begins with recognizing that “we don’t have the votes” to pass the SAVE America Act.

Instead, he has a better idea.

“My basic idea is Mike Johnson in the House when it comes time to actually seat the representatives from California, any representative who wasn’t ahead on Election Day, you don’t provisionally seat them,” he explains, telling Wheeler that you then refer them to a committee that “evaluates these things.”

“And then you do an individualized process, and they have to show up and prove that they won legitimately. And if they can’t do that, then they don’t get sat and California can go back and do a special election again."

Wheeler finds Chamberlain’s solution “interesting” because “Congress has the authority to do that.”

“It’s a way of auditing, you could say, the election integrity laws of states,” she says.

“That would be a very interesting way for Congress to say, well, maybe we don’t have authority, but we do have authority,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.