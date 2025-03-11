BUSTED: ActBlue caught money laundering?

A gunshot was reported outside one of Elon Musk’s Tesla showrooms, as the radical left has turned on its own environmental electric vehicle dreams — but Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” doesn’t believe these protests are grassroots.

“These are not people that are just trying to make their voices heard with peaceful protests. They are funded by groups, by big-name leftist donors through a platform called ActBlue,” Wheeler explains.

However, ActBlue is now accused of doing much more than just funding left-wing movements.

“ActBlue is now being accused of money laundering,” Wheeler says. “This is a scandal of epic proportions and could cause the entire Democrat infrastructure, their political organizational structure, to topple.”

“I do not exaggerate when I say that,” she continues. “There’s been a pattern of really suspicious behavior with some of the donations through ActBlue.”

One example is after President Trump was targeted for assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, that day and the day after were the highest-grossing single fundraising days in the entirety of President Trump’s campaigns.

“Compare that, for a second, with the day that Kamala Harris staged her coup against Joe Biden. She gathered more, received more campaign donations via ActBlue than Donald Trump did the day after his assassination,” Wheeler explains.

“Now, weigh the probability of this with me for a moment. Does this seem realistic to you? Does this seem real to you? Do these two events, the intended murder of a president of the United States versus Kamala Harris, a politician that couldn’t even get 3% of her own party to vote for her in the primary a couple of years earlier, becoming the Democratic nominee without a single Democrat voting for her — do those two things seem to be of equal implication?” She asks.

“The answer to that is obviously no, and yet ActBlue collected more donations for Kamala Harris on that day than Donald Trump did the day after his assassination, which is an anomaly,” she continues. “Of course, it’s not just that. It’s not just, ‘Oh, something seems off.’ We have specific examples and reports of fraud that’s happening on ActBlue.”

Last October, James O’Keefe reported that a senior citizen named Cindy Nowe from Annapolis, Maryland, supposedly donated over 1,000 times to ActBlue in 2022.

“Almost $20,000,” Wheeler says. “That’s three donations every single day. Now, does that seem realistic to you?”

When Nowe was confronted by O’Keefe, she told him that while she has donated to ActBlue “once in a while,” she did not donate that large sum of money.

“Can you imagine the reality of that? Do you remember to do anything three times a day, every day, for 365 days in a row? Of course you don’t. I don’t,” Wheeler says, “because that’s fraud.”

