CCP playbook: Peter Schweizer reveals China’s plot to vote in US elections

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, author of "The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon,” knows the real cost of immigration — and just how China and other world powers are using it to subvert the United States.

“We’ve had this great debate in our country — an important one — about immigration as it relates to jobs, violence in our streets, American culture — hugely important, but I think we’re missing the larger picture, which is the weaponization of immigration,” Schweizer tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“And what do I mean by that? Foreign actors — that includes the government of China, the government of Mexico, the Muslim Brotherhood — see immigration as a weapon that they can deploy against the United States,” he says.

“And so when people come from overseas, they certainly bring themselves, their family, they bring their culture, but they also often bring political networks. And these are political networks that are antithetical to the United States. So these foreign powers view immigration very differently than we do,” he continues.

While China, Mexico, and the Muslim Brotherhood are all vastly different in their beliefs and culture, Schweizer explains that they all have one thing in common.

“They’re all united in this sense that immigration is a means to subvert the United States. Those are not my words. I actually quote these people as saying that themselves,” Schweizer tells Wheeler.

And China’s plan to subvert the United States is one of the most insidious.

“The Chinese government says that every year for the past 13 years, every single year, roughly 100,000 Chinese babies have been born in the United States. That’s the Chinese government estimate,” he explains.

“So do the math. That’s 1 million Chinese babies that were born in the United States, who are taken back to China by their parents, raised in the CCP system. And by the way, when they turn 18, they’re going to be able to vote in our elections. They’re U.S. citizens. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns. They’re going to be able to apply for sensitive government jobs,” he continues.

“And let’s remember that 2016 presidential election — Trump, Hillary Clinton — it was settled by like 72,000 votes,” he says. “So this is a massive ... vulnerability.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.