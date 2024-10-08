EXORCIST: Is America demonically possessed?

America is undeniably in a state of moral crisis — but does it have anything to do with demonic possession?

While Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti, a Roman Catholic priest and exorcist in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., doesn’t believe we are possessed as a nation, he does believe Satan’s influence is “getting stronger.”

This is what Rossetti explains as “demonic oppression.”

“Satan’s always been around. So he didn’t disappear,” Rossetti tells Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “Satan seems to be more unmasked today. You know, that sort of hidden presence, he almost seems to be more out front.”

“You see this in many different ways,” he continues. “So I think that we’re really entering a time of spiritual warfare where Satan is burning churches, turning people from the faith, thousands, hundreds of thousands of people practicing witchcraft.”

While Rossetti believes practices like Kundalini yoga are demonic influences, he doesn’t think that people realize what they’re doing.

“You’re making a contract with Satan, whether you realize it or not, and you’re worshipping demons, whether you realize it or not,” he says, adding, “All these people who are practicing these occult things are putting themselves under the sway of Satan.”

On social media platforms like TikTok, there are billions of people watching “WitchTok” videos, which showcase people dabbling in the occult.

“The evil effects are coming to roost,” he says, explaining that one way demonic influences can manifest in human beings is through mental illnesses.

Rossetti, who’s been practicing as a licensed psychologist for 35 years, tells Wheeler that in order to discern whether or not a person is under the influence of demons, he first screens them for psychological problems.

“If it seems like there’s something spiritual going on, then we’ll start to discern, and part of discern is praying over the person. And if they’re really possessed, if the demons possess their bodies, then as we pray over them, eventually, the demons start reacting,” he explains.

“Typically, the person’s personality recedes into the background, the demons come forward, and the first thing they say is, ‘You stupid priest.’”

“It’s not the person's voice, it’s a different voice and obviously a different attitude. And the second thing they’ll say is ‘she’s mine’ or ‘he’s mine,’” Rossetti says. “And then we say, ‘Okay, well, game on. She belongs to Jesus, he belongs to Jesus.’”

