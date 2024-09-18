'Diabolical creep' Bill Gates is still hurt over vaccine pushback, admits he wants to criminalize free speech

Clearly Bill Gates is still butt-hurt over the fact that so many people pushed back against the COVID vaccine that he funded and therefore profits from. And now he wants retribution.

“Bill Gates wants your free speech to be stifled if you criticize his vaccines,” says Liz Wheeler. “I swear to you that is an accurate summary of what Bill Gates said.”

And she’s right.

In a clip, Gates boldly admits the following:

“We should have free speech, but if you're inciting violence, if you're causing people not to take vaccines, you know, where are those boundaries?” he stated, adding that “the U.S. should have rules” and suggesting some kind of “AI that encodes those rules.”

“He is an absolute diabolical creep,” says Liz. “So he profits from vaccines, but he wants us to have our free speech restricted, he wants us to be punished if we criticize his vaccines, if we stand in the way of someone taking a vaccine. He wants the government to tell us we're not allowed to do that or say that.”

“And what’s worse is that he wants AI to do this.”

Among the many problems AI poses is the fact that it’s “not neutral.”

“It’s not this autonomous thing. AI is programmed by people like Bill Gates who want the government to crack down on us if we criticize vaccines or prevent someone from taking a vaccine at Bill Gates’ profit,” Liz condemns, calling the billionaire an “absolute villain.”

