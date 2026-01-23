Double standard no more? Clintons face Congress over Epstein subpoenas

The House of Representative’s Oversight Committee has formally brought articles against the Clintons for contempt of Congress, and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler believes it’s what the Clintons deserve.

“If anyone’s in a position to know whether Jeffrey Epstein was, in fact, belonging to intelligence as is reported ... it would be the Clintons in a position to testify, and they defied that subpoena, which is a crime. It is a crime,” Wheeler says.

“The Clintons’ testimony is critical to understanding Epstein’s sex trafficking network and the ways he sought to curry favor and influence to shield himself from scrutiny. Their testimony may also inform how Congress can strengthen laws to better combat human trafficking,” Comer said.

“Since issuing the subpoenas, this committee has acted in good faith. We’ve offered flexibility on scheduling. The response we received was not cooperation, but defiance marked by repeated delays, excuses, and obstruction,” he continued, noting that the Clintons have claimed to have been treated “unfairly.”

Comer also pointed out that photographs, flight log records, wedding invitations, and other materials serve as evidence of the couple’s well-documented relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Remember, to defy a congressional subpoena is a crime. When two Republicans committed this crime, [Steve] Bannon and Peter Navarro, what happened to them? [Steve] Bannon was sentenced to federal prison. Peter Navarro was sentenced to federal prison,” Wheeler comments.

“Why should Hillary Clinton be treated any differently? Why should there be a double standard of justice that holds Republicans to account when crimes are committed and lets Democrats off the hook?” she asks.

While some critics of the move against the Clintons are warning that this might open the floor for Democrats to target Republicans politically when they’re in power, Wheeler couldn’t disagree more.

“That’s nonsense. The Democrats have been targeting us already. We’ve spent the last decade being targeted by Democrats. It’s not going to suddenly give them permission and they’re going to start targeting us,” she says. “They already have.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.