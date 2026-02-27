‘Fight with the devil’: ‘Glyphosate Girl’ sounds the alarm over Trump executive order backing key herbicide

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at strengthening domestic supplies of glyphosate-based herbicides — and the co-executive director and co-founder of American Regeneration, Kelly Ryerson, is not pleased.

Ryerson, who is also known widely online as “Glyphosate Girl,” tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler that this executive order signals more than just agricultural policy.

“Some of us are feeling a little bit of a breach, a little bit of a betrayal here, because President Trump signed this executive order called ‘Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides,’” Wheeler tells Ryerson.

“My initial reaction to this is, wait a second, wait a second. I believe the evidence shows that glyphosate causes cancer,” she adds.

“Absolutely, it does,” Ryerson responds. “This has been a really long-term debate that really should never have been a debate. This chemical is the most used pesticide of all time globally. So, it is used all over the world.”

Ryerson notes that it’s been known by Monsanto, the manufacturer of the glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup, for a long time that it was a carcinogen.

“They went to great lengths since the 1980s to try and hide the fact that this can cause cancer because this is such a blockbuster product for them,” she tells Wheeler, noting that genetically modified organisms were developed to be resistant to the effects of glyphosate.

“So, that means that a farmer can plant this corn or soy, and then they can spray all over that crop, and it won’t die because that has been genetically modified to not be impacted by Roundup,” she explains.

“This was a system called Roundup Ready, and obviously it exploded. This is most of our agriculture in this country now. So, it’s a system that is highly dependent on the use of glyphosate to kill the weeds around those crops,” she continues, noting that our “entire agriculture system” is now built around this system.

Unfortunately, this is why banning glyphosate is not on the table in the eyes of the government.

“If we were to ban glyphosate tomorrow, yes, it would cause an incredible shock to our system. We’re not ready for it. But the idea to make it a national security issue and have a large executive order around it is signaling something much different,” Ryerson says.

“What this looked like to me is that President Trump was signaling to the Supreme Court and to Congresspeople, who are right now — this is another piece of it. ... Bayer is trying to get an immunity shield so that we can no longer sue pesticide manufacturers when we get sick from exposure to 57,000 different pesticides,” she explains.

“They told the Supreme Court, ‘Take this case. We think that there should be a liability shield put in place. Americans shouldn’t be able to sue these foreign chemical manufacturers when we get cancer, Parkinson’s, infertility,’” she continues.

“You were talking earlier about this fight with the devil right now ... and just feeling, like, these dark forces,” she adds. “This is a very key part of that for me.”

