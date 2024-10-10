Kamala gaslights Americans: Taxpayers fund FREE housing for illegal migrants

The Biden-Harris administration has adamantly denied responsibility for the crisis at the border and accused those speaking out against its open border agenda of simply being “racist.”

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” believes this is nothing short of gaslighting, while Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez is on the ground proving her and other conservatives right.

Hernandez took a recent trip to Brunswick, Maine — and what she found is incredibly damning, to say the least.

Hernandez reported that “migrants are getting their rent paid for up to two years” and even spoke to some of the migrants living in the luxury apartments.



“The migrants shared with us that they come furnished, so they have a flat-screen TV in there, couches, tables, and chairs, a bed. We also asked them, ‘Hey, are you paying utilities here?’ They shared with us that nope, they do not have a water bill, they do not have an electricity bill,” Hernandez explained.

Not only are migrants receiving free handouts from the government, but Hernandez noted that “there is a housing crisis going on currently for residents and these buildings were initially created for Maine residents.”

“But then it was decided that homeless migrants would be living here,” she said.

While Maine residents can still rent an apartment in the same building Hernandez visited, they have to pay around $1,800 for a one-bedroom, and $2,300 for a two-bedroom. The average housing price in Brunswick is around $480,000.

“So there was obviously a lot of outrage when it was first discovered that migrants were going to be housed here for free on taxpayer dollars,” Hernandez concluded.

Wheeler is horrified by what Hernandez found.

“Remember, if you criticize Kamala Harris’ open borders policy, if you rightly acknowledge that mass migration hurts your country, your state, your community, your neighborhood, and your family, then you are racist according to the left,” she says.

