Liz Wheeler: What the left won't tell you about Karmelo Anthony

While many on the left have framed the murder of Austin Metcalf and conviction of Karmelo Anthony through the lens of race, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler argues that the real story is being deliberately ignored.

“There’s a reason the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know the truth, the reality, and the facts. Because if you know what actually happened, you are much less likely to fall for the lies that they’re telling you,” Wheeler says, explaining that what the left refuses to discuss is the element of “black culture” involved in the case.

“What I’m talking about is gang culture and rap culture that has infiltrated and broken black families — a culture that glorifies violence, that dehumanizes people. Young men, young black men specifically, who are raised in broken black families, who don’t have male role models, who instead look to these celebrities, whether it’s gang members for community or rap culture for their idols — they are not being molded from young men into actual men,” she says.

“And nobody wants to say this. It’s unpopular. It’s uncomfortable. You’ll be accused of saying racially charged things,” she explains, “But it’s true. The murder of Austin Metcalf by Karmelo Anthony is also an indictment on wokeness. An indictment of ‘The 1619 Project,’ which told us that America is racist. It’s an indictment on critical race theory.”

“Every politician, every corporation, every celebrity, every leftist influencer, every teacher, every liberal white woman who spews, ‘White privilege,’ and, ‘America is inherently racist,’” she continues, “seeds and feeds this anger and forms this lens through which Karmelo Anthony sees the world.”

And the lens through which he sees the world is one where he believed bringing a knife to a track meet was a good idea.

“It’s not a normal reaction to grab a knife and stab the other person to death,” Wheeler says. “That’s not normal human behavior. The behavior of Karmelo Anthony in the tent, even before he got the knife out of his backpack and stabbed Austin Metcalf to death, that behavior is deliberate.”



Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.