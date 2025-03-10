MAGA’s message to Speaker Johnson: 'Enough talking; get to work!'

While House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) rightfully evicted Congressman Al Green (D-Texas) from the venue where President Trump delivered his speech and condemned Democrats’ behavior as “unserious” and “embarrassing,” Liz Wheeler is still skeptical of him.

She’s not sure Johnson understands what the American people really voted for.

“Speaker Johnson needs to be careful, and he needs to understand something. The people did not vote really for the Republican Party; the people didn't really vote for the GOP, especially as Speaker Johnson understands it,” she says. “We the people voted for President Trump and President Trump's agenda.”

Liz points out that while executive orders are great, they “can be undone by the next administration” or “struck down in court, even on bogus grounds,” like last week’s Supreme Court ruling that refused to block a lower court’s order demanding President Trump unfreeze $2 billion in USAID funding.

“Speaker Johnson needs to know that Republicans will only be able to grow their majority if they pass President Trump's agenda into law,” she says, “and I’m sorry to say that’s a pretty big if.”

“The American people are smart, so Johnson should not try to use 'America First' language and then ... pass spending bills that fund leftist objectives or push for support for forever wars or amnesty or free trade deals that screw over the average American,” Liz explains.

“‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ cannot become the new family values,” she says.

In the wake of Bill Clinton’s presidency, the GOP tried (and failed) to restore “family values,” such as “protecting the sanctity of marriage, ending abortion, [and] being morally decent public servants.”

“But what actually happened after they promised all of that?” Liz asks. “Well, they failed to conserve the sanctity of marriage; they continued to fund Planned Parenthood; they didn't end abortion at all, really; and many of them were and are scumbags in their personal lives.”

“And yet even in the midst of their failure, they still tried to claim ‘I support family values’ as the country went to hell in a hand basket, and the American people rewarded them for this hypocrisy by not voting for them,” she continues.

“It took Trump's vision to not just save our country but to save the GOP, and it will take the action of Republicans in Congress passing bills that protect our border, our language, and our culture to not only save America but to ensure that we thrive for years to come.”

“So my message to Speaker Johnson today is enough talking, get to work,” says Liz. “Your actions leave a little to be desired.”

To hear more of Liz's commentary, watch the clip above.

