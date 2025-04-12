MAHA fury: RFK Jr. posts pro-MMR vaccine message on X

On April 6, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the backbone of the MAHA movement – seemed to flip sides when he posted on X , “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

This endorsement conflicts with his long history of questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines, including the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

The outrage has been swift.

What’s going on? Is Kennedy compromised?

Liz Wheeler, host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” unravels the controversy.

She goes through every possibility: “Is he captured by Big Pharma? Is he just naive to how the mainstream media operates? Is he in over his head?”

The conclusion she arrives at, however, is that anonymous staffers are pulling more strings than the grassroots realizes.

Liz reminds listeners that when “the MAGA movement married the MAHA movement,” it brought a lot of leftists into the group.

“The staff of a lot of the MAHA politicians – meaning the staff of Bobby Kennedy or the MAHA people that are coming into HHS – they are a little more political,” and “they’re not typically conservative,” she says.

“I think we underestimate often the influence that staffers have on politicians,” Liz adds, noting that these nameless staffers are “almost as powerful or influential as the political figurehead whose name we do know.”

“So what I suspect is happening is that MAHA staffers are negatively influencing the outcome of some of these things that we want Bobby Kennedy to do,” she speculates.

What the MAHA base needs to do is make “very specific asks,” “be vocal about those asks,” and “put pressure on HHS to see those asks through all the way to their completion.”

“We have a role to play on a daily basis being intricately involved in the workings of everything that's happening but especially at the agency level,” says Liz. Kennedy’s pro-MMR post is “a good reminder that we need to not lose sight of that.”

To hear more of Liz’s commentary, including the positive things Kennedy is accomplishing at HHS, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.