Politico paid NOT $8 million but $34.3 MILLION by numerous swampy federal agencies

Yesterday, America woke up to the news that Politico had received $8 million from the federal government, sparking swift and widespread outrage.

“Isn't the role of the media to hold government accountable? Doesn't this create an enormous conflict of interest?” asks Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

Ultimately, the correct answer is yes. Unfortunately, the correct answer in the United States is no. Our legacy media have long been operating as an arm of the Democrat Party.

And according to yesterday’s breaking news, they’ve been paid to do it.

Liz breaks down the scandal in detail. It turns out that the $8 million everyone is up in arms over is just a fraction of what Politico has actually been paid by the federal government.

The news that Politico had received $8 million from USAID came after Elon Musk and the DOGE spent the week exposing the agency for what it truly is — not “a humanitarian organization that bolsters the development of democracy around the world” but actually “a front for the CIA, a front for regime-change operations and color revolutions and propaganda efforts” both abroad and domestically.

However, a deeper dive into the nebulous relationship between Politico and the federal government reveals that the outlet didn’t just receive $8 million from USAID; it received a total of $34.3 million from various corrupt government agencies over a 10-year period.

“No such objectivity can exist when a media organization is being subsidized to the tune of $34.3 million,” says Liz.

This week, Politico employees woke up on payday with no paychecks. According to the email sent to employees, the issue was due to a “technical error.”

Liz doesn't think so.

By attributing the issue to a technical error, “Politico leadership is not only gaslighting you, the American taxpayer, they're gaslighting their own employees,” says Liz.

When her team dug into the scandal, they found that Politico was also receiving grant money from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and Agriculture, as well as from subagencies, such as the FDA, EPA, and CDC. These payments began in 2015 — “the year that Donald Trump descended that golden elevator and promised to make America great again.”

Further, the federal dollars paid to Politico “exponentially increased when the Biden regime took office.”

And suddenly, it all makes perfect sense why “every headline, every article that [Politico] published was in perfect alignment with the swamp's interests,” says Liz, pointing to the outlet’s treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

A “Russian disinformation campaign,” Politico called it, because that was “the official narrative of the intel community, the swamp, the uniparty, the Biden regime.”

The federal government is attempting to justify these payments by claiming that they were “subscriptions that federal government agencies paid to be members of Politico Pro,” which costs a whopping $10,000 a year for a single subscription.

“If you're paying $10,000 a year for a subscription, that's not a subscription. That's patronage,” says Liz.

Further, even if it’s true that this money was used only for subscriptions, the objective would still be leverage.

“It's not because this many people in the federal government needed subscriptions to this extent. It's because … they knew it would incentivize Politico to give them the coverage that they wanted, the cover that they wanted, the cover-ups that they wanted,” says Liz. “If your reader base is the federal government and the federal government cancels their subscriptions and it has such a significant financial impact on you that you aren't allowed to make payroll, that's the story.”

To hear more of her analysis and the breakdown of how her team uncovered the true amounts of federal funding funneled into Politico, watch the episode above.

