RFK Jr.’s big announcement on autism rates — and why the scientific community doesn't want the truth

Autism rates have skyrocketed in the past couple of decades — and to the dismay of those who profit from it, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it clear that he’s intent on figuring out why.

In an announcement this week, RFK Jr. brought a study to light that found that the cost of treating autism in the United States by 2035 will be $1 trillion.

“This is added to already astronomical health care costs. And then there is individual injury,” RFK said. “This is a preventable disease. We know it’s an environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics. They can provide a vulnerability.”

RFK also noted that “the amount of money and resources put into studying genetic causes, which is a dead end, has been historically 10 to 20 times the amount spent by the NIH and other agencies to study environmental factors.”

“That’s where we’re going to find the answer,” he concluded.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is thrilled to hear it.

“Even the scientific community is so captured by autism being a profitable business that they are in a sense willing to waste money on studying your genetic predisposition to this and ignoring the environmental factors, because they don’t want to know the answer,” she says.

“They don’t want to know if it’s the food. They don’t want to know if it’s the shots. They don’t want to know if it’s the chemicals that we put on our food. They don’t want to know if it’s fertilizers and weed killers and GMO and whatever else, stuff in our water, fluoride in our water. They don’t want to know any of that,” she continues.

“The money to study the root cause was never an honest, authentic, investigation, because they don’t want to know the answer,” she adds.

