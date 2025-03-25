Tim Pool BLASTS COVID lies

The New York Times was one of many publications that consistently called conservatives conspiracy theorists for pointing out that the narrative Americans were sold about the COVID-19 pandemic did not seem to be the truth.



Now, they’re eating their words — but Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” believes it’s too little, too late.

In a recently published article titled, “We Were Badly Mislead About the Event That Changes Our Lives,” the Times claims that those who dissented were portrayed as “kooks” and “cranks,” but that they may have been right all along.

“I read this and I thought, we weren’t portrayed as ‘kooks’ and ‘cranks,’ we were portrayed as dangerous and even as domestic terrorists,” Wheeler tells guest Tim Pool, adding, “I reject this op-ed as their peace offering.”

Not only does Wheeler reject the article on the grounds that it’s completely downplaying what dissenters went through, but the reason for the article is not to make amends.

“The reason that she seems mad about this, or slightly mad about this, is because these lies that she said we were willfully misled by the public health establishment as to the origin of this virus,” Wheeler explains, “it caused a significant decrease in public trust in public health officials.”

“The reason she’s mad about that is because now, it might cause you to question about whether you’re going to vaccinate your child or not,” she adds.

“They have the absurd narrative: Go wild, and then punish anybody who challenged the fact that their narrative made no sense and they didn’t want to abide by mandates or lockdowns,” Pool agrees.

“I don’t think we have ever seen, in our lifetime, a crackdown on voices like yours and voices like mine,” Wheeler adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.