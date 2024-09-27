Zelenskyy's ‘victory plan’: Dragging the US into World War III

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the United States inches perilously closer to World War III.

Since the beginning of the war in 2022, a combined one million individuals have died on both sides of the conflict. The United States has sent $55.7 billion in taxpayer dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, while Congress has approved upward of $175 billion in both aid and military assistance.

“So the U.S. is essentially footing the bill for this war in Ukraine, and if Ukraine has its way, we will probably be paying for it for quite some time,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” explains.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy took time out of his war time schedule to make a campaign pit stop for Vice President Kamala Harris at a munitions factory in the Keystone State.

“Zelenskyy’s trip, by the way, was paid for in part by the good old American taxpayer,” Wheeler comments, noting that he’s “here in the United States to coerce you and I to be part of this suicide mission.”

The Ukrainian president has also planned to go to the White House to present the Biden administration with what he calls “a victory plan.”

“Sources say that a key part of the plan hinges upon the U.S. giving Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles to fire into Russia. The Kremlin has said that if that happens, then Russia would consider itself at war with NATO,” Wheeler explains.

