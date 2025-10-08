UNMASKING the radical judge who let Kavanaugh’s transgender would-be assassin off easy

A federal judge has just sentenced Nicholas Roske — who now goes by Sophie — to only eight years in prison for his attempt to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June 2022, right before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Roske had armed himself with a pistol, knife, lock-picking set, duct tape, hammer, crowbar, and tactical gear after flying from California to Virginia and before taking a taxi to Kavanaugh’s address.

The Department of Justice sought a much longer sentence for Roske, but Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee, said during the sentencing hearing that Roske “spontaneously confessed to and cooperated with police.”

"I believe Ms. Roske understands that what she did was terribly wrong. I find her remorse sincere," Boardman said, using Roske’s new “she/her” pronouns.

“Nicholas Roske, deliberately and in a premeditated manner, targeted for assassination a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, because of Brett Kavanaugh’s pro-life views. And yet, eight years is the entirety of the sentence that Nicholas Roske has to serve in prison with a lifetime of supervised release,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler comments, disturbed.

“Why? Why is that? Well, I’ll tell you why that is. It’s because Nicholas Roske now identifies as a woman. ... Nicholas Roske, a biological man, has requested to be called Sophie. We on ‘The Liz Wheeler Show’ will not be honoring that request,” she continues.

Boardman referred to Roske as a transgender woman throughout the hearing, and Roske’s attorneys told the court that Roske goes by the name Sophie and uses female pronouns.

Boardman also claimed that she factored Trump’s executive order requiring transgender inmates to be detained in prisons that correspond to their sex at birth into her decision.

“The judge is worried about his safety if he, as a man, is in a male prison. No worry, though, about the women in the women’s prisons if a biological man is incarcerated with them. Don’t worry about their vulnerability to assault, especially sexual assault. She’s worried about his safety. So she reduced his sentence because she doesn’t like President Trump,” Wheeler explains.

“What she did is she legalized left-wing terrorism,” she continues. “So now, people on the left who are committing acts of violence against us, which is happening on a daily basis right now, now she has signaled to them that as long as you have openly embraced a communist ideology, the neo-Marxist ideology of queer theory, as long as you identify as transgender, then you will be held to a different standard.”

“You will be actually rewarded by our justice system if you commit violence in the name of radical leftist ideology as long as you have put on the mantle of transgenderism,” she adds.

